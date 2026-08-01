Which blockchain network does Coinbase Global Inc ST0x run on?

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WTCOIN?

The token is priced at £108.5618139294330000, marking a price movement of -3.44% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Coinbase Global Inc ST0x belong to?

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x falls under the Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Stock,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,ST0x Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WTCOIN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Coinbase Global Inc ST0x?

Its market capitalization is £119853.53963051760000, placing the asset at rank #4403. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WTCOIN is currently circulating?

There are 1109.343241195277 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Coinbase Global Inc ST0x today?

Over the past day, WTCOIN generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Coinbase Global Inc ST0x fluctuated between £103.1377765217850000 and £111.6202045872780000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.