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The live Coinbase Global Inc ST0x price today is 147.31 USD.WTCOIN market cap is 162,632 USD. Track real-time WTCOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Coinbase Global Inc ST0x price today is 147.31 USD.WTCOIN market cap is 162,632 USD. Track real-time WTCOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Coinbase Global Inc ST0x Logo

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x Price (WTCOIN)

Unlisted

1 WTCOIN to USD Live Price:

$147.95
$147.95$147.95
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:19:18 (UTC+8)

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x Price Today

The live Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN) price today is $ 147.31, with a 3.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current WTCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 147.31 per WTCOIN.

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 162,632, with a circulating supply of 1.11K WTCOIN. During the last 24 hours, WTCOIN traded between $ 139.95 (low) and $ 151.46 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 801.44, while the all-time low was $ 139.9.

In short-term performance, WTCOIN moved -0.94% in the last hour and -1.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.01M.

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN) Market Information

$ 162.63K
$ 162.63K$ 162.63K

$ 1.01M
$ 1.01M$ 1.01M

$ 162.63K
$ 162.63K$ 162.63K

1.11K
1.11K 1.11K

1,109.343241195277
1,109.343241195277 1,109.343241195277

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Global Inc ST0x is $ 162.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.01M. The circulating supply of WTCOIN is 1.11K, with a total supply of 1109.343241195277. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.63K.

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 139.95
$ 139.95$ 139.95
24H Low
$ 151.46
$ 151.46$ 151.46
24H High

$ 139.95
$ 139.95$ 139.95

$ 151.46
$ 151.46$ 151.46

$ 801.44
$ 801.44$ 801.44

$ 139.9
$ 139.9$ 139.9

-0.94%

-3.44%

-1.09%

-1.09%

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Coinbase Global Inc ST0x to USD was $ -5.257578258419386.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Coinbase Global Inc ST0x to USD was $ -10.0020838420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Coinbase Global Inc ST0x to USD was $ -15.1504210320.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Coinbase Global Inc ST0x to USD was $ -0.03379097731832.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -5.257578258419386-3.44%
30 Days$ -10.0020838420-6.78%
60 Days$ -15.1504210320-10.28%
90 Days$ -0.03379097731832-0.00%

Price Prediction for Coinbase Global Inc ST0x

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WTCOIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Coinbase Global Inc ST0x could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Coinbase Global Inc ST0x will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WTCOIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Coinbase Global Inc ST0x Price Prediction.

What is Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN)

ST0x is building the infrastructure that tokenized assets have been missing: real liquidity and functioning secondary markets.

A lot of projects can put assets on-chain. Very few solve what happens next — how those assets actually trade. ST0x connects traditional market liquidity with on-chain execution, so real-world assets can trade with the speed and flexibility of crypto, without losing the standards institutions require. The goal is simple: make tokenized assets genuinely tradable, not just digitally issued.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)ST0x Ecosystem

About Coinbase Global Inc ST0x

Which blockchain network does Coinbase Global Inc ST0x run on?

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of WTCOIN?

The token is priced at £108.5618139294330000, marking a price movement of -3.44% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Coinbase Global Inc ST0x belong to?

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x falls under the Tokenized Assets,Tokenized Stock,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem,ST0x Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare WTCOIN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Coinbase Global Inc ST0x?

Its market capitalization is £119853.53963051760000, placing the asset at rank #4403. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of WTCOIN is currently circulating?

There are 1109.343241195277 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Coinbase Global Inc ST0x today?

Over the past day, WTCOIN generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Coinbase Global Inc ST0x fluctuated between £103.1377765217850000 and £111.6202045872780000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coinbase Global Inc ST0x

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:19:18 (UTC+8)

Coinbase Global Inc ST0x (WTCOIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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