coinage Price Today

The live coinage (COINAGE) price today is $ 0, with a 5.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current COINAGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COINAGE.

coinage currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 96,378, with a circulating supply of 1.00B COINAGE. During the last 24 hours, COINAGE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01197817, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COINAGE moved +0.02% in the last hour and -11.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

coinage (COINAGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 96.38K$ 96.38K $ 96.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.38K$ 96.38K $ 96.38K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of coinage is $ 96.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COINAGE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.38K.