Coin98 Dollar (CUSD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Coin98 Dollar (CUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Coin98 Dollar (CUSD) Information

CUSD is a fully-backed stablecoin that aims to become a cross-chain unit of account that fulfills the demand for cross-chain liquidity in DeFi.

In order to mint 1 CUSD, a total of $1 worth of the collateralized assets must be deposited into the CUSD Reserve smart contract. Specifically, in the initial phase, the collateral ratio to mint 1 CUSD will be $1 worth of fiat-backed stablecoins - BUSD (on BNB Chain) and USDC (on Solana and Ethereum).

Official Website:
https://coin98.com/dollar

Coin98 Dollar (CUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Coin98 Dollar (CUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 30.54K
$ 30.54K
Total Supply:
$ 37.51K
$ 37.51K
Circulating Supply:
$ 37.51K
$ 37.51K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 30.54K
$ 30.54K
All-Time High:
$ 1.27
$ 1.27
All-Time Low:
$ 0.446195
$ 0.446195
Current Price:
$ 0.814205
$ 0.814205

Coin98 Dollar (CUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Coin98 Dollar (CUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CUSD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.