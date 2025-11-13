Coin (COINS) Tokenomics
Coin (COINS) Information
Reserve Coin (COINS) is digital money designed for everyday life. With the Reserve Bank app, you can add a Reserve Bank Card to Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, or Google Pay and pay with your phone anywhere regular cards are accepted. Instead of being just something people trade online, COINS is built to be useful in the real world—easy to spend, simple to understand, and ready to use for shopping, sending money, or everyday payments.
Coin (COINS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Coin (COINS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COINS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COINS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand COINS's tokenomics, explore COINS token's live price!
COINS Price Prediction
Want to know where COINS might be heading? Our COINS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
