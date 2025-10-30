Cofinex (CNX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.185042 $ 0.185042 $ 0.185042 24H Low $ 0.278656 $ 0.278656 $ 0.278656 24H High 24H Low $ 0.185042$ 0.185042 $ 0.185042 24H High $ 0.278656$ 0.278656 $ 0.278656 All Time High $ 0.500327$ 0.500327 $ 0.500327 Lowest Price $ 0.04504196$ 0.04504196 $ 0.04504196 Price Change (1H) -1.60% Price Change (1D) +22.26% Price Change (7D) +10.06% Price Change (7D) +10.06%

Cofinex (CNX) real-time price is $0.244515. Over the past 24 hours, CNX traded between a low of $ 0.185042 and a high of $ 0.278656, showing active market volatility. CNX's all-time high price is $ 0.500327, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04504196.

In terms of short-term performance, CNX has changed by -1.60% over the past hour, +22.26% over 24 hours, and +10.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cofinex (CNX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.66M$ 15.66M $ 15.66M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 120.50M$ 120.50M $ 120.50M Circulation Supply 65.00M 65.00M 65.00M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cofinex is $ 15.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CNX is 65.00M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.50M.