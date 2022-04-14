COFFEE (COFE) Tokenomics
COFFEE (COFE) Information
the project is just about meme on Ton blockchain (it is the first pre-sale meme token on Ton combining meme, gamification and defi together, launch in March 2024)
At this moment, the community is stablized at 2000+, liquidity pool at major dex is around $900k (LP farming reward more than $500k in total). The treasury has fund over $1m.
the project is series winner of Open League Competition (run by Ton foundation) and GemSquads battle (run by ston.fi, the major dex on Ton) with rewards more than $350k in total.
COFFEE (COFE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for COFFEE (COFE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
COFFEE (COFE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of COFFEE (COFE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COFE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COFE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand COFE's tokenomics, explore COFE token's live price!
COFE Price Prediction
Want to know where COFE might be heading? Our COFE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.