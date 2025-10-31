CodeputerBot (CODEPUTER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001264 $ 0.00001264 $ 0.00001264 24H Low $ 0.0000139 $ 0.0000139 $ 0.0000139 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001264$ 0.00001264 $ 0.00001264 24H High $ 0.0000139$ 0.0000139 $ 0.0000139 All Time High $ 0.00074235$ 0.00074235 $ 0.00074235 Lowest Price $ 0.00001258$ 0.00001258 $ 0.00001258 Price Change (1H) +0.28% Price Change (1D) -7.14% Price Change (7D) -7.67% Price Change (7D) -7.67%

CodeputerBot (CODEPUTER) real-time price is $0.00001272. Over the past 24 hours, CODEPUTER traded between a low of $ 0.00001264 and a high of $ 0.0000139, showing active market volatility. CODEPUTER's all-time high price is $ 0.00074235, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001258.

In terms of short-term performance, CODEPUTER has changed by +0.28% over the past hour, -7.14% over 24 hours, and -7.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CodeputerBot (CODEPUTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.71K$ 12.71K $ 12.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.71K$ 12.71K $ 12.71K Circulation Supply 999.37M 999.37M 999.37M Total Supply 999,373,948.048843 999,373,948.048843 999,373,948.048843

The current Market Cap of CodeputerBot is $ 12.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CODEPUTER is 999.37M, with a total supply of 999373948.048843. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.71K.