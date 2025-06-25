What is CODA (CODA)

WEE:CODA is a global metaverse platform that connects "features for space" to reality and aims to create an environment where users can realize profits through legal economic activities in the metaverse. The created environment supports users to trade safely and actively by applying blockchain technology that has decentralized and enhanced security. Above: CODA is a metaverse platform that similarly reflects real-world economic systems, allowing users to gain economic autonomy. It does the same as real economic activity and allows you to exchange the value of assets on the platform into the real world. In addition, unlike conventional search engines, a search engine within the metaverse is built so that users can conveniently consume and utilize content within the above:coda. We look forward to introducing a new metaverse era by establishing a global metaverse platform that can realize each user's individual interests, needs, and inner needs.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CODA (CODA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

CODA (CODA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CODA (CODA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CODA token's extensive tokenomics now!