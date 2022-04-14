COCO Community (COCO) Tokenomics
COCO Community Token uses a multifaceted approach to solve many problems including, lack of blockchain technology education, breaking the norm of “worthless memes as community tokens”, combining RWAs in $BTC Mining, Token reflection to holders, Token burns and other features to deliver and world class “community-centric project as a Real-Use-Fi. We operate a small scale $BTC Mining farm and profits are shared to holders of our COCO Gang NFTs, Passive Income from Buy/Sell Tax until the next BTC Halving for holders of our COCO Gang NFTs, Sharing of the profits from our e-Commerce Marketplace https://cocomart.io Education via or COCO Blockchain Essentials Course vritually and physically at Norssken House Kigali, Staking income, Membership and Governance plus a Sense of Community.
Understanding the tokenomics of COCO Community (COCO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COCO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COCO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
COCO Price Prediction
