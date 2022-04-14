COCO Community (COCO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into COCO Community (COCO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

COCO Community (COCO) Information COCO Community Token uses a multifaceted approach to solve many problems including, lack of blockchain technology education, breaking the norm of "worthless memes as community tokens", combining RWAs in $BTC Mining, Token reflection to holders, Token burns and other features to deliver and world class "community-centric project as a Real-Use-Fi. We operate a small scale $BTC Mining farm and profits are shared to holders of our COCO Gang NFTs, Passive Income from Buy/Sell Tax until the next BTC Halving for holders of our COCO Gang NFTs, Sharing of the profits from our e-Commerce Marketplace https://cocomart.io Education via or COCO Blockchain Essentials Course vritually and physically at Norssken House Kigali, Staking income, Membership and Governance plus a Sense of Community. Official Website: https://coredaococo.org

COCO Community (COCO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for COCO Community (COCO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.43K Total Supply: $ 2.10M Circulating Supply: $ 848.57K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.54K All-Time High: $ 0.02247104 All-Time Low: $ 0.00149001 Current Price: $ 0.00168936

COCO Community (COCO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of COCO Community (COCO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COCO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COCO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

COCO Price Prediction Want to know where COCO might be heading? Our COCO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

