CockCardano Price (COCK)
The live CockCardano (COCK) price today is $ 0, with a 8.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current COCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COCK.
CockCardano currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 818,925, with a circulating supply of 1.00B COCK. During the last 24 hours, COCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00738664, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, COCK moved +0.01% in the last hour and -20.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.65K.
The current Market Cap of CockCardano is $ 818.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.65K. The circulating supply of COCK is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 818.93K.
+0.01%
+8.49%
-20.76%
-20.76%
During today, the price change of CockCardano to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CockCardano to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CockCardano to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CockCardano to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-0.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of CockCardano could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
🔥 COCK Token – The Ultimate Cross-Chain MemeFi Powerhouse 🔥
In just under 20 days, $COCK has smashed expectations, broken ATHs, and built a project that’s shaking up Cardano and the entire crypto space. 🐓 What Makes $COCK Special?
The Name: Love it or hate it, the energy and engagement it generates are undeniable. The nuance in language and wild appeal set us apart.
#MEMEFI Pioneer: We’re not just another meme coin. $COCK is leading a movement by combining DeFi mechanics, game theory, and community engagement into a groundbreaking ecosystem.
COCKARENA: At the core of our ecosystem is the COCKARENA, a PvP HODL game. Players battle it out, and early exit fees fuel redistributions, burns, and the treasury. This ensures price appreciation and long-term sustainability for loyal holders.
🎰 The COCK Casino
Our casino isn’t just fun—it’s a serious revenue stream for the FLOCK.
Games: Bonanza, Crash, Blackjack, and Roulette (coming soon!).
Impact: Over 7,834 ADA in profits generated within days, directly supporting rewards, burns, and reinvestment.
💰 COCK-ARENA Loans
Unlock liquidity without selling your tokens.
Loan Terms: Borrow up to 30% of your holdings while continuing to earn rewards in the arena.
Investor Focus: Perfect for savvy investors staying in the game while tapping into their holdings.
🤝 Our Insane Partnerships
We’re bridging gaps, building alliances, and breaking barriers across the crypto space. Key Partners:
DANZO: Powering #MEMEFI with Arena, Casino, and Loans.
KLENEK: Interactive training room.
HSKN (Charles Hoskilien): Supporting and starting COCKPIN with 115 AIR NODES for DePIN aggregation. Plans to add APEX and Earth Nodes through a crypto company incorporated in Costa Rica.
ELITE CATS / SNEKKIES / HOT / BANK: Rewarding NFT holders with COCK-LOCK tokens and vice versa.
OCKZ: COCKSOCKS, Golden Cock Ticket (1M COCK), airdrop rewards, and whitelist perks for holders of 200 ADA worth of $COCK.
OLI Partnership:
Content Creation: Lux and the team are crafting engaging educational content about memes and MemeFi for OLi's platform.
Strategic Investment: The OLi Community Trust will invest in $COCK, distributing 100% of rewards to $OLI holders.
Community Reach: Over 22,000 learners will discover $COCK through OLi's gamified ecosystem.
Hi-Rez the Rapper: Expanding reach in marketing and entertainment.
KUNO, CALEB, CADEN, FITY, ROVER, WhaleInsider: Influential collaborators driving crypto adoption and growth.
Cardano Girls: Helping us understand and communicate effectively with ADA’s female audience.
WallStreetBets: Breaking barriers and increasing engagement.
Antonio Brown: Endorsing, supporting, and even playing in the casino and arena!
Advisors:
BERIS, HECKTHESNEK, RTB, CRYPTOGENIUS: Trusted names advising and supporting the project.
Future Partnerships:
More collaborations are in the pipeline to continue expanding engagement and bring new eyes to ADA and CNTs. 🔥 Unmatched Results in Just 20 Days
Supply Burned: 1.65%, worth 148K ADA!
Arena Fees Collected: 54M COCK, worth over 500K ADA, fueling rewards, burns, and partnerships.
Staked COCK-LOCK: 11M COCK-LOCK in the liquid staking platform, with more coming.
Casino Revenue: Skyrocketing profits directly rewarding holders and growing the treasury.
Top Blast Contests: Generated over 120K ADA in volume, rewarding participants with over 50K ADA in prizes.
🌍 Our Vision
To be the most decentralized, rewarding, and innovative token on Cardano while fostering cross-chain collaboration and onboarding the masses.
Breaking Barriers: We’re bringing BTC, ETH, SOL, and other chains into the fold.
Community-Driven: Focused on building bridges and showcasing that crypto can be fun, rewarding, and sustainable.
Expansion: This is just the beginning. With more burns, rewards, and partnerships on the way, $COCK is set to redefine what’s possible in the MemeFi space.
💎 Time in the arena > Timing the market. The FLOCK is unstoppable. Let’s keep breaking walls for Cardano and onboard new users as we take $COCK to new heights.
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What is the current price of CockCardano?
CockCardano is priced at £, shifting 8.48% today.
How fast is the COCK community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect CockCardano's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Meme,Cardano Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is COCK's trading volume today?
It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does COCK compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is £0.0054436700647865520000 and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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