Cobot Price Today

The live Cobot (COBOT) price today is $ 0, with a 4.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current COBOT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COBOT.

Cobot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 26,089, with a circulating supply of 291.24M COBOT. During the last 24 hours, COBOT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00596208, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COBOT moved +0.24% in the last hour and +7.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cobot (COBOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.09K$ 26.09K $ 26.09K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.32K$ 62.32K $ 62.32K Circulation Supply 291.24M 291.24M 291.24M Total Supply 695,738,601.4000063 695,738,601.4000063 695,738,601.4000063

The current Market Cap of Cobot is $ 26.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COBOT is 291.24M, with a total supply of 695738601.4000063. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.32K.