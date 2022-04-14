COAL (COAL) Tokenomics
COAL is the first-ever proof-of-work meme coin on the Solana blockchain, designed with fairness and decentralization at its core. It launched without any pre-mine or team allocation, giving everyone an equal opportunity from day one.
You can mine COAL using the official coal-cli or by joining one of the community-operated mining pools. COAL supports merged mining with the ORE cryptocurrency, leveraging the CPU-friendly Drillx algorithm - making it accessible to anyone with a home computer or laptop.
At the heart of COAL is The Minechain, a gamified resource and crafting system. Players can gather on-chain resources like ORE, WOOD, and INGOT, which can be combined to craft tradeable tools for mining. These tools enhance the mining experience, blending blockchain technology with idle-game-like mechanics.
COAL (COAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for COAL (COAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
COAL (COAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of COAL (COAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COAL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COAL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
