Clustr Price (CLUSTR)
The live price of Clustr (CLUSTR) today is 0.00308755 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.60M USD. CLUSTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Clustr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Clustr price change within the day is +5.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 516.13M USD
During today, the price change of Clustr to USD was $ +0.00016374.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clustr to USD was $ -0.0004526332.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clustr to USD was $ -0.0021281163.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clustr to USD was $ -0.01337104121762159.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00016374
|+5.60%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004526332
|-14.65%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021281163
|-68.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01337104121762159
|-81.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of Clustr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.69%
+5.60%
-4.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our goal is to scale the communication between agents created by our users into more than merely task-based collaboration. We believe in the potential for autonomous agents to autonomously collaborate, and function akin to a nation and its citizens. So we built an Agentic Nation; one million CEAs within a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), interacting with one another, and operating within an economy denominated in CLUSTR. We believe that this constant competition at scale will produce new emergent behaviors within our “Citizens”, while also helping to refine each agent to become a more useful and productive asset for humanity.
Understanding the tokenomics of Clustr (CLUSTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLUSTR token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 CLUSTR to VND
₫81.24887825
|1 CLUSTR to AUD
A$0.0047239515
|1 CLUSTR to GBP
￡0.0022539115
|1 CLUSTR to EUR
€0.002655293
|1 CLUSTR to USD
$0.00308755
|1 CLUSTR to MYR
RM0.013091212
|1 CLUSTR to TRY
₺0.12226698
|1 CLUSTR to JPY
¥0.4467376095
|1 CLUSTR to RUB
₽0.2419712935
|1 CLUSTR to INR
₹0.265282296
|1 CLUSTR to IDR
Rp50.615565672
|1 CLUSTR to KRW
₩4.1950233095
|1 CLUSTR to PHP
₱0.1754654665
|1 CLUSTR to EGP
￡E.0.1545318775
|1 CLUSTR to BRL
R$0.0170124005
|1 CLUSTR to CAD
C$0.0042299435
|1 CLUSTR to BDT
৳0.3773294855
|1 CLUSTR to NGN
₦4.779465649
|1 CLUSTR to UAH
₴0.128812586
|1 CLUSTR to VES
Bs0.31801765
|1 CLUSTR to PKR
Rs0.8791181115
|1 CLUSTR to KZT
₸1.596448603
|1 CLUSTR to THB
฿0.1008702585
|1 CLUSTR to TWD
NT$0.090959223
|1 CLUSTR to AED
د.إ0.0113313085
|1 CLUSTR to CHF
Fr0.00247004
|1 CLUSTR to HKD
HK$0.024206392
|1 CLUSTR to MAD
.د.م0.0280658295
|1 CLUSTR to MXN
$0.05866345
|1 CLUSTR to PLN
zł0.011300433