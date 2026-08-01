Clover Finance Price Today

The live Clover Finance (CLV) price today is $ 0.00191348, with a 1.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00191348 per CLV.

Clover Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,342,430, with a circulating supply of 1.22B CLV. During the last 24 hours, CLV traded between $ 0.00189823 (low) and $ 0.00196173 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.88, while the all-time low was $ 0.00126462.

In short-term performance, CLV moved -1.04% in the last hour and -5.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.07K.

Clover Finance (CLV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.34M$ 2.34M $ 2.34M Volume (24H) $ 11.07K$ 11.07K $ 11.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.83M$ 3.83M $ 3.83M Circulation Supply 1.22B 1.22B 1.22B Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Clover Finance is $ 2.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.07K. The circulating supply of CLV is 1.22B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.83M.