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The live Clover Finance price today is 0.00191348 USD.CLV market cap is 2,342,430 USD. Track real-time CLV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Clover Finance price today is 0.00191348 USD.CLV market cap is 2,342,430 USD. Track real-time CLV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Clover Finance Logo

Clover Finance Price (CLV)

Unlisted

1 CLV to USD Live Price:

$0.0019329
$0.0019329$0.0019329
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Clover Finance (CLV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:16:38 (UTC+8)

Clover Finance Price Today

The live Clover Finance (CLV) price today is $ 0.00191348, with a 1.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00191348 per CLV.

Clover Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,342,430, with a circulating supply of 1.22B CLV. During the last 24 hours, CLV traded between $ 0.00189823 (low) and $ 0.00196173 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.88, while the all-time low was $ 0.00126462.

In short-term performance, CLV moved -1.04% in the last hour and -5.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.07K.

Clover Finance (CLV) Market Information

$ 2.34M
$ 2.34M$ 2.34M

$ 11.07K
$ 11.07K$ 11.07K

$ 3.83M
$ 3.83M$ 3.83M

1.22B
1.22B 1.22B

2,000,000,000.0
2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Clover Finance is $ 2.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.07K. The circulating supply of CLV is 1.22B, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.83M.

Clover Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00189823
$ 0.00189823$ 0.00189823
24H Low
$ 0.00196173
$ 0.00196173$ 0.00196173
24H High

$ 0.00189823
$ 0.00189823$ 0.00189823

$ 0.00196173
$ 0.00196173$ 0.00196173

$ 1.88
$ 1.88$ 1.88

$ 0.00126462
$ 0.00126462$ 0.00126462

-1.04%

-1.26%

-5.47%

-5.47%

Clover Finance (CLV) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Clover Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clover Finance to USD was $ -0.0000873224.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clover Finance to USD was $ -0.0002776518.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clover Finance to USD was $ -0.0000000191289780493.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.26%
30 Days$ -0.0000873224-4.56%
60 Days$ -0.0002776518-14.51%
90 Days$ -0.0000000191289780493-0.00%

Price Prediction for Clover Finance

Clover Finance (CLV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CLV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Clover Finance (CLV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Clover Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Clover Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CLV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Clover Finance Price Prediction.

What is Clover Finance (CLV)

CLV is a one-stop infrastructure platform for cross-chain and decentralized applications. The CLV chain is a Substrate-based specialized Layer-1 chain that is EVM compatible, cross-chain interoperable, and also functions as a Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem. CLV wallet is a cross-chain all-in-one wallet, for Day-to-Day, DeFi, Metaverse and Gaming purposes. With multi-dimensional products lineup, including CLV Multi-Chain Wallets, CLV dApp Interaction Protocol, CLV Chain EVM and Universal Cross-Chain Support, CLV uniquely positioned itself as “Passport to the Omniverse.”

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Clover Finance

What is the current price of Clover Finance?

Clover Finance is trading at £0.0014101612905959640000, representing a price movement of -1.26% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does CLV compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -1.26% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If CLV is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Clover Finance performing compared to Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),CoinList Launchpad tokens?

Within the Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),CoinList Launchpad segment, CLV demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Clover Finance's market capitalization today?

The market cap of £1726280.97076044900000 positions CLV at rank #2000, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from £0.0013989226261303890000 to £0.0014457196880034390000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is CLV trading?

Clover Finance has generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact CLV's valuation?

With 1224140929.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clover Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:16:38 (UTC+8)

Clover Finance (CLV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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