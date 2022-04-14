CLOSED (CLOSED) Tokenomics
CLOSED is the politically charged memecoin that tackles illegal immigration, social cohesion, and economic strain with bold narrative and real-world impact. CLOSED is a narrative-driven memecoin that shines a provocative spotlight on the complex issue of illegal immigration in the United States. Blending satire, politics, and community engagement, CLOSED uses the meme medium to ignite conversations about fairness, public resources, and social stability.
The project highlights the real-world impact of illegal immigration on public services, low-skilled job markets, and national cohesion—issues often overlooked in mainstream crypto narratives. By weaving a message of balance and societal responsibility, CLOSED positions itself as more than a meme—it’s a symbol of social community.
🔺 Our mission: Allocate a portion of proceeds to support families affected by the challenges of illegal immigration, helping them access the tools they need to rebuild.
🔺 Our vision: A meme-powered community with a purpose—to blend humor, tension, and activism into a project that sparks discussion and delivers tangible support.
CLOSED (CLOSED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CLOSED (CLOSED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CLOSED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CLOSED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.