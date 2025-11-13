CLONES (CLONES) Tokenomics

Page last updated: 2025-11-13 23:54:10 (UTC+8)
Market Cap:
$ 201.02K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 975.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 206.18K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00472169
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00020618
CLONES (CLONES) Information

World’s 1st Decentralized AI Training Platform where YOU create, own & trade the IP.

Anything a human can do on a desktop can be captured as training data, tokenized & traded, enabling true liquid ownership of AI datasets powering computer-use agents.

For the first time, you hold the tools to create value in the data economy, fueling the leap from thinking AI agents to doing AI agents—where you create the data they need to perform.

Official Website:
https://clones-ai.com/
Whitepaper:
https://clones.gitbook.io/clones.docs

CLONES (CLONES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CLONES (CLONES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CLONES tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CLONES tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

