CLONES (CLONES) Price Information (USD)

CLONES (CLONES) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CLONES traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CLONES's all-time high price is $ 0.00472169, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CLONES has changed by -0.53% over the past hour, -16.44% over 24 hours, and -18.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CLONES (CLONES) Market Information

The current Market Cap of CLONES is $ 244.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLONES is 975.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 250.62K.