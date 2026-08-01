Cloister Price Today

The live Cloister (CLOISTER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLOISTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLOISTER.

Cloister currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,557, with a circulating supply of 100.00B CLOISTER. During the last 24 hours, CLOISTER traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLOISTER moved -- in the last hour and -2.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cloister (CLOISTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.56K$ 22.56K $ 22.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.56K$ 22.56K $ 22.56K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Cloister is $ 22.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLOISTER is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.56K.