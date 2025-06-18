Cloak Network Price (CLOAK)
The live price of Cloak Network (CLOAK) today is 0.00566805 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 565.95K USD. CLOAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cloak Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cloak Network price change within the day is +21.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CLOAK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLOAK price information.
During today, the price change of Cloak Network to USD was $ +0.00098731.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cloak Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cloak Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cloak Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00098731
|+21.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cloak Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.69%
+21.09%
+41.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HOW IT WORKS Our decentralized privacy ecosystem is built to give you full control over your digital footprint. Instead of relying on centralized services, we leverage a global, peer-powered network that supports secure browsing, private communication, anonymous data sharing, and censorship resistance. Whether you’re surfing the web, exchanging messages, or accessing content, your data is encrypted and routed through multiple independent nodes, making it virtually impossible to track, intercept, or manipulate. No single authority governs the system—it’s community-powered, open, and resilient by design.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cloak Network (CLOAK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLOAK token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CLOAK to VND
₫149.15473575
|1 CLOAK to AUD
A$0.0086721165
|1 CLOAK to GBP
￡0.004194357
|1 CLOAK to EUR
€0.004874523
|1 CLOAK to USD
$0.00566805
|1 CLOAK to MYR
RM0.024032532
|1 CLOAK to TRY
₺0.2240580165
|1 CLOAK to JPY
¥0.8220372915
|1 CLOAK to RUB
₽0.4459054935
|1 CLOAK to INR
₹0.489832881
|1 CLOAK to IDR
Rp92.918837592
|1 CLOAK to KRW
₩7.785746841
|1 CLOAK to PHP
₱0.323192211
|1 CLOAK to EGP
￡E.0.2850462345
|1 CLOAK to BRL
R$0.0311175945
|1 CLOAK to CAD
C$0.007708548
|1 CLOAK to BDT
৳0.692862432
|1 CLOAK to NGN
₦8.7604813995
|1 CLOAK to UAH
₴0.2353941165
|1 CLOAK to VES
Bs0.5781411
|1 CLOAK to PKR
Rs1.605645204
|1 CLOAK to KZT
₸2.9398474935
|1 CLOAK to THB
฿0.1847217495
|1 CLOAK to TWD
NT$0.1676042385
|1 CLOAK to AED
د.إ0.0208017435
|1 CLOAK to CHF
Fr0.0045911205
|1 CLOAK to HKD
HK$0.044437512
|1 CLOAK to MAD
.د.م0.0516359355
|1 CLOAK to MXN
$0.107579589