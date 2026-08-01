Clippy PFP Cult Price Today

The live Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) price today is $ 0, with a 3.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLIPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLIPPY.

Clippy PFP Cult currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 38,914, with a circulating supply of 999.75M CLIPPY. During the last 24 hours, CLIPPY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03295325, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLIPPY moved +0.36% in the last hour and -0.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Clippy PFP Cult (CLIPPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.91K$ 38.91K $ 38.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.91K$ 38.91K $ 38.91K Circulation Supply 999.75M 999.75M 999.75M Total Supply 999,748,237.354366 999,748,237.354366 999,748,237.354366

The current Market Cap of Clippy PFP Cult is $ 38.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLIPPY is 999.75M, with a total supply of 999748237.354366. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.91K.