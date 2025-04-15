ClinTex CTi Price (CTI)
The live price of ClinTex CTi (CTI) today is 0.00456171 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 379.93K USD. CTI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ClinTex CTi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ClinTex CTi price change within the day is +0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 83.29M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CTI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTI price information.
During today, the price change of ClinTex CTi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ClinTex CTi to USD was $ -0.0022367295.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ClinTex CTi to USD was $ -0.0024088807.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ClinTex CTi to USD was $ -0.013451802524499654.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0022367295
|-49.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0024088807
|-52.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.013451802524499654
|-74.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of ClinTex CTi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+0.79%
+19.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Clinical Trials Intelligence (CTi) is a scalable blockchain platform built for clinical trials, to serve as a single source of truth for the clinical trial and pharma industry and designed for wide adoption by the stakeholders of the ecosystem. CTi has been designed to transform the medicine development industry through the application of predictive analytics, machine learning, and the novel use of blockchain technology and smart contracts in clinical trials.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CTI to VND
₫116.96680611
|1 CTI to AUD
A$0.0071618847
|1 CTI to GBP
￡0.0034212825
|1 CTI to EUR
€0.0040143048
|1 CTI to USD
$0.00456171
|1 CTI to MYR
RM0.020071524
|1 CTI to TRY
₺0.1735274484
|1 CTI to JPY
¥0.6530544036
|1 CTI to RUB
₽0.3752006475
|1 CTI to INR
₹0.3921702087
|1 CTI to IDR
Rp77.3171070465
|1 CTI to KRW
₩6.498155895
|1 CTI to PHP
₱0.2601087042
|1 CTI to EGP
￡E.0.23264721
|1 CTI to BRL
R$0.0266860035
|1 CTI to CAD
C$0.0062951598
|1 CTI to BDT
৳0.5542021479
|1 CTI to NGN
₦7.3221375723
|1 CTI to UAH
₴0.1883073888
|1 CTI to VES
Bs0.32388141
|1 CTI to PKR
Rs1.279559655
|1 CTI to KZT
₸2.3623271406
|1 CTI to THB
฿0.1528629021
|1 CTI to TWD
NT$0.1479818724
|1 CTI to AED
د.إ0.0167414757
|1 CTI to CHF
Fr0.0036949851
|1 CTI to HKD
HK$0.0353532525
|1 CTI to MAD
.د.م0.0422414346
|1 CTI to MXN
$0.0916447539