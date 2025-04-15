Cleopatra Price (CLEO)
The live price of Cleopatra (CLEO) today is 5.25 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 151.56K USD. CLEO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cleopatra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cleopatra price change within the day is -4.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 28.88K USD
Get real-time price updates of the CLEO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLEO price information.
During today, the price change of Cleopatra to USD was $ -0.23488609416455.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cleopatra to USD was $ -2.4080763000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cleopatra to USD was $ -3.5612057250.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cleopatra to USD was $ -18.292749149007197.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.23488609416455
|-4.28%
|30 Days
|$ -2.4080763000
|-45.86%
|60 Days
|$ -3.5612057250
|-67.83%
|90 Days
|$ -18.292749149007197
|-77.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cleopatra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-4.28%
-4.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cleopatra is the native token of the Cleopatra Decentralized Exchange on the Mantle network.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CLEO to VND
₫134,615.25
|1 CLEO to AUD
A$8.2425
|1 CLEO to GBP
￡3.9375
|1 CLEO to EUR
€4.62
|1 CLEO to USD
$5.25
|1 CLEO to MYR
RM23.1525
|1 CLEO to TRY
₺199.71
|1 CLEO to JPY
¥751.38
|1 CLEO to RUB
₽431.8125
|1 CLEO to INR
₹449.9775
|1 CLEO to IDR
Rp88,983.0375
|1 CLEO to KRW
₩7,457.3625
|1 CLEO to PHP
₱298.515
|1 CLEO to EGP
￡E.267.6975
|1 CLEO to BRL
R$30.7125
|1 CLEO to CAD
C$7.245
|1 CLEO to BDT
৳637.8225
|1 CLEO to NGN
₦8,426.9325
|1 CLEO to UAH
₴216.72
|1 CLEO to VES
Bs372.75
|1 CLEO to PKR
Rs1,472.625
|1 CLEO to KZT
₸2,718.765
|1 CLEO to THB
฿176.0325
|1 CLEO to TWD
NT$170.31
|1 CLEO to AED
د.إ19.2675
|1 CLEO to CHF
Fr4.2525
|1 CLEO to HKD
HK$40.6875
|1 CLEO to MAD
.د.م48.615
|1 CLEO to MXN
$105.42