CleanSpark xStock Price Today

The live CleanSpark xStock (CLSKX) price today is $ 16.61, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLSKX to USD conversion rate is $ 16.61 per CLSKX.

CleanSpark xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 134,508, with a circulating supply of 8.10K CLSKX. During the last 24 hours, CLSKX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.25, while the all-time low was $ 12.43.

In short-term performance, CLSKX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.02K.

CleanSpark xStock (CLSKX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 134.51K$ 134.51K $ 134.51K Volume (24H) $ 2.02K$ 2.02K $ 2.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 125.54M$ 125.54M $ 125.54M Circulation Supply 8.10K 8.10K 8.10K Total Supply 7,556,394.977425723 7,556,394.977425723 7,556,394.977425723

The current Market Cap of CleanSpark xStock is $ 134.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.02K. The circulating supply of CLSKX is 8.10K, with a total supply of 7556394.977425723. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 125.54M.