Clean Food (CF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00258982 $ 0.00258982 $ 0.00258982 24H Low $ 0.00315037 $ 0.00315037 $ 0.00315037 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00258982$ 0.00258982 $ 0.00258982 24H High $ 0.00315037$ 0.00315037 $ 0.00315037 All Time High $ 0.03350273$ 0.03350273 $ 0.03350273 Lowest Price $ 0.00116004$ 0.00116004 $ 0.00116004 Price Change (1H) -1.52% Price Change (1D) -17.48% Price Change (7D) -30.12% Price Change (7D) -30.12%

Clean Food (CF) real-time price is $0.00259955. Over the past 24 hours, CF traded between a low of $ 0.00258982 and a high of $ 0.00315037, showing active market volatility. CF's all-time high price is $ 0.03350273, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00116004.

In terms of short-term performance, CF has changed by -1.52% over the past hour, -17.48% over 24 hours, and -30.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Clean Food (CF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 228.76K$ 228.76K $ 228.76K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 228.76K$ 228.76K $ 228.76K Circulation Supply 88.00M 88.00M 88.00M Total Supply 88,000,000.0 88,000,000.0 88,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Clean Food is $ 228.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CF is 88.00M, with a total supply of 88000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 228.76K.