clBTC (CLBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into clBTC (CLBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

clBTC (CLBTC) Information Cygnus is the first modular real yield layer. As the end game of real yield, it combines non-EVM systems such as TON with EVM ecosystem. Its yield-bearing Liquidity Validation System provide services for any system that requires its own distributed validation semantics for verification. Users can participate in ecological liquidity security protection while automatically enjoying staking yield, LVS fees and other systems' incentives. Official Website: https://www.cygnus.finance/ Whitepaper: https://wiki.cygnus.finance/whitepaper Buy CLBTC Now!

clBTC (CLBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for clBTC (CLBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 879.53M $ 879.53M $ 879.53M Total Supply: $ 7.72K $ 7.72K $ 7.72K Circulating Supply: $ 7.72K $ 7.72K $ 7.72K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 879.53M $ 879.53M $ 879.53M All-Time High: $ 129,190 $ 129,190 $ 129,190 All-Time Low: $ 51,493 $ 51,493 $ 51,493 Current Price: $ 113,882 $ 113,882 $ 113,882 Learn more about clBTC (CLBTC) price

clBTC (CLBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of clBTC (CLBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CLBTC's tokenomics, explore CLBTC token's live price!

CLBTC Price Prediction Want to know where CLBTC might be heading? Our CLBTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CLBTC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!