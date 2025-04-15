clBTC Price (CLBTC)
The live price of clBTC (CLBTC) today is 84,259 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 421.06M USD. CLBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key clBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- clBTC price change within the day is +1.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the CLBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLBTC price information.
During today, the price change of clBTC to USD was $ +1,137.96.
In the past 30 days, the price change of clBTC to USD was $ -1,981.0217749000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of clBTC to USD was $ -10,890.9476004000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of clBTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1,137.96
|+1.37%
|30 Days
|$ -1,981.0217749000
|-2.35%
|60 Days
|$ -10,890.9476004000
|-12.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of clBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
+1.37%
+6.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cygnus is the first modular real yield layer. As the end game of real yield, it combines non-EVM systems such as TON with EVM ecosystem. Its yield-bearing Liquidity Validation System provide services for any system that requires its own distributed validation semantics for verification. Users can participate in ecological liquidity security protection while automatically enjoying staking yield, LVS fees and other systems' incentives.
