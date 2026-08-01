clawville World Price Today

The live clawville World (CLAWVILLE) price today is $ 0, with a 2.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWVILLE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAWVILLE.

clawville World currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 79,909, with a circulating supply of 999.94M CLAWVILLE. During the last 24 hours, CLAWVILLE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAWVILLE moved +0.40% in the last hour and +22.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

clawville World (CLAWVILLE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 79.91K$ 79.91K $ 79.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 79.91K$ 79.91K $ 79.91K Circulation Supply 999.94M 999.94M 999.94M Total Supply 999,943,807.925558 999,943,807.925558 999,943,807.925558

The current Market Cap of clawville World is $ 79.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAWVILLE is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999943807.925558. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.91K.