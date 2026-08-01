CLAWNCH Price Today

The live CLAWNCH (CLAWNCH) price today is $ 0, with a 1.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWNCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAWNCH.

CLAWNCH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 201,228, with a circulating supply of 100.00B CLAWNCH. During the last 24 hours, CLAWNCH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAWNCH moved -0.09% in the last hour and +9.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CLAWNCH (CLAWNCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 201.23K$ 201.23K $ 201.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 201.23K$ 201.23K $ 201.23K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CLAWNCH is $ 201.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAWNCH is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 201.23K.