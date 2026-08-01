CLAWLETT Price Today

The live CLAWLETT (CLAWLETT) price today is $ 0.00916614, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWLETT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00916614 per CLAWLETT.

CLAWLETT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 192,075, with a circulating supply of 20.96M CLAWLETT. During the last 24 hours, CLAWLETT traded between $ 0.00895806 (low) and $ 0.00918843 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.34, while the all-time low was $ 0.00112421.

In short-term performance, CLAWLETT moved +0.06% in the last hour and -1.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 138.49.

CLAWLETT (CLAWLETT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 192.08K$ 192.08K $ 192.08K Volume (24H) $ 138.49$ 138.49 $ 138.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 192.08K$ 192.08K $ 192.08K Circulation Supply 20.96M 20.96M 20.96M Total Supply 20,955,000.0 20,955,000.0 20,955,000.0

The current Market Cap of CLAWLETT is $ 192.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 138.49. The circulating supply of CLAWLETT is 20.96M, with a total supply of 20955000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 192.08K.