CLAWLETT Price (CLAWLETT)
The live CLAWLETT (CLAWLETT) price today is $ 0.00916614, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWLETT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00916614 per CLAWLETT.
CLAWLETT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 192,075, with a circulating supply of 20.96M CLAWLETT. During the last 24 hours, CLAWLETT traded between $ 0.00895806 (low) and $ 0.00918843 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.34, while the all-time low was $ 0.00112421.
In short-term performance, CLAWLETT moved +0.06% in the last hour and -1.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 138.49.
The current Market Cap of CLAWLETT is $ 192.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 138.49. The circulating supply of CLAWLETT is 20.96M, with a total supply of 20955000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 192.08K.
+0.06%
+1.42%
-1.67%
-1.67%
During today, the price change of CLAWLETT to USD was $ +0.00012972.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CLAWLETT to USD was $ -0.0006263333.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CLAWLETT to USD was $ -0.0011441157.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CLAWLETT to USD was $ +0.000000013951078123.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012972
|+1.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006263333
|-6.83%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011441157
|-12.48%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000000013951078123
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of CLAWLETT could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
AI agents trading onchain can hallucinate, get exploited, or simply malfunction — giving them full custody of your funds is a risk. Clawlett solves this. Clawlett is a non-ruggable, open-source agent wallet built on four pillars:
Safe + Role Management Built on @Safe — the most trusted multisig in crypto. The human owns the key. The agent gets scoped permissions through a Roles module: it can trade, but it can never withdraw to itself.
ERC-8004 for Identity Every Clawlett agent gets a verifiable on-chain identity via ERC-8004 providing a reputation system. Other protocols and agents can verify who they're interacting with. Identity enables trust, trust enables collaboration.
x402 for Payments Clawlett integrates x402 — Coinbase's open standard for HTTP-native payments. Agents can pay for services and accept payments per request. This is how agents transact in the real economy.
OpenClaw Skill on ClawHub Clawlett ships as an OpenClaw skill — install it from ClawHub and any OpenClaw agent gets a non-ruggable wallet in minutes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of CLAWLETT?
CLAWLETT is priced at £0.0067550932396384020000, shifting 1.42% today.
How fast is the CLAWLETT community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect CLAWLETT's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,CreatorBid Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is CLAWLETT's trading volume today?
It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does CLAWLETT compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is £0.9875285497620000 and ATL is £0.0008284996051701030000, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 20955000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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