Clawd Price Today

The live Clawd (CLAWD) price today is $ 0, with a 17.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAWD.

Clawd currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 36,235, with a circulating supply of 816.28M CLAWD. During the last 24 hours, CLAWD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAWD moved -0.32% in the last hour and +6.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Clawd (CLAWD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.24K$ 36.24K $ 36.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.24K$ 36.24K $ 36.24K Circulation Supply 816.28M 816.28M 816.28M Total Supply 816,283,064.446034 816,283,064.446034 816,283,064.446034

The current Market Cap of Clawd is $ 36.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAWD is 816.28M, with a total supply of 816283064.446034. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.24K.