What is the current price of CLAW HARBOR?

The live price of CLAW HARBOR (HARBOR) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is CLAW HARBOR positioned in the market?

CLAW HARBOR currently sits at market rank #6003, supported by a market capitalization of £27173.24827374960000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of HARBOR?

The circulating supply of HARBOR is 99999999999.99998 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of CLAW HARBOR?

During the last 24 hours, CLAW HARBOR traded within a range of £0E-15 (24-hour low) and £0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is CLAW HARBOR from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

CLAW HARBOR reached an all-time high of £, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is HARBOR trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for CLAW HARBOR?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Framework,Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.