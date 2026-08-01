CLAW BEACON Price Today

The live CLAW BEACON (BEACON) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEACON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BEACON.

CLAW BEACON currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,159, with a circulating supply of 100.00B BEACON. During the last 24 hours, BEACON traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BEACON moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CLAW BEACON (BEACON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.16K$ 21.16K $ 21.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.16K$ 21.16K $ 21.16K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CLAW BEACON is $ 21.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEACON is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.16K.