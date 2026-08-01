ClaudeWar Price Today

The live ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR) price today is $ 0, with a 5.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAUDEWAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAUDEWAR.

ClaudeWar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 36,320, with a circulating supply of 976.65M CLAUDEWAR. During the last 24 hours, CLAUDEWAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAUDEWAR moved +0.55% in the last hour and +76.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.32K$ 36.32K $ 36.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.32K$ 36.32K $ 36.32K Circulation Supply 976.65M 976.65M 976.65M Total Supply 976,646,803.139498 976,646,803.139498 976,646,803.139498

The current Market Cap of ClaudeWar is $ 36.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAUDEWAR is 976.65M, with a total supply of 976646803.139498. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.32K.