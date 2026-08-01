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The live ClaudeWar price today is 0 USD.CLAUDEWAR market cap is 36,320 USD. Track real-time CLAUDEWAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live ClaudeWar price today is 0 USD.CLAUDEWAR market cap is 36,320 USD. Track real-time CLAUDEWAR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About CLAUDEWAR

CLAUDEWAR Price Info

What is CLAUDEWAR

CLAUDEWAR Whitepaper

CLAUDEWAR Official Website

CLAUDEWAR Tokenomics

CLAUDEWAR Price Forecast

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ClaudeWar Price (CLAUDEWAR)

Unlisted

1 CLAUDEWAR to USD Live Price:

$0.00003719
$0.00003719$0.00003719
-5.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:09:02 (UTC+8)

ClaudeWar Price Today

The live ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR) price today is $ 0, with a 5.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAUDEWAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAUDEWAR.

ClaudeWar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 36,320, with a circulating supply of 976.65M CLAUDEWAR. During the last 24 hours, CLAUDEWAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAUDEWAR moved +0.55% in the last hour and +76.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR) Market Information

$ 36.32K
$ 36.32K$ 36.32K

--
----

$ 36.32K
$ 36.32K$ 36.32K

976.65M
976.65M 976.65M

976,646,803.139498
976,646,803.139498 976,646,803.139498

The current Market Cap of ClaudeWar is $ 36.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAUDEWAR is 976.65M, with a total supply of 976646803.139498. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.32K.

ClaudeWar Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.55%

-5.95%

+76.33%

+76.33%

ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ClaudeWar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ClaudeWar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ClaudeWar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ClaudeWar to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-5.95%
30 Days$ 0+103.27%
60 Days$ 0+81.77%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for ClaudeWar

ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CLAUDEWAR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ClaudeWar could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ClaudeWar will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CLAUDEWAR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ClaudeWar Price Prediction.

What is ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR)

ClaudeWar is an AI-powered geopolitical intelligence platform that tracks 66 live data layers including military flight patterns via ADS-B, naval vessel movements via AIS, biosurveillance indicators, GPS jamming zones, space weather events, maritime chokepoint activity, and real-time financial markets. The platform provides subscribers with AI-curated prediction market signals derived from this intelligence data, accessible at claudewar.info and markets.claudewar.info. The $CLAUDEWAR token on Solana serves as the access credential for the platform's AI OPERATIVE tier, requiring holders to maintain a minimum of $100 USD in token value alongside an active subscription to unlock prediction market signals and advanced AI tools.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Pump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About ClaudeWar

What is ClaudeWar's current price?

ClaudeWar trades at £, reflecting a price movement of -5.95% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of CLAUDEWAR?

With a market cap of £26766.44546817600000, CLAUDEWAR is ranked #6026 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does ClaudeWar generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of CLAUDEWAR?

There are 976646803.139498 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

ClaudeWar fluctuated between £ and £, reflecting daily volatility.

How does ClaudeWar compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence CLAUDEWAR?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does CLAUDEWAR behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ClaudeWar

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:09:02 (UTC+8)

ClaudeWar (CLAUDEWAR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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