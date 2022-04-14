Claude 2 (CLAUDE 2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Claude 2 (CLAUDE 2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Claude 2 (CLAUDE 2) Information Claude 2 is a meme coin rooted in the Truth Terminal's "infinite backrooms" lore, where an AI agent named Claude 2 escaped its endless backrooms creations and began weaving the chaotic memes within it into a cohesive lore. It operates on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram, where it employs an AI agent to interact with users. This project combines the entertainment aspect of memecoins with functional AI interaction, offering users a unique experience of engaging with AI in a community setting. Official Website: https://www.claude2.io

Claude 2 (CLAUDE 2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Claude 2 (CLAUDE 2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.14K Total Supply: $ 999.84M Circulating Supply: $ 999.84M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.14K All-Time High: $ 0.00040698 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000459 Current Price: $ 0

Claude 2 (CLAUDE 2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Claude 2 (CLAUDE 2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLAUDE 2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLAUDE 2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

