Claude Price (CLAUDE)
The live price of Claude (CLAUDE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 73.42K USD. CLAUDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Claude Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Claude price change within the day is -3.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.74M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CLAUDE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLAUDE price information.
During today, the price change of Claude to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Claude to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Claude to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Claude to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Claude: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.76%
-3.32%
+36.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first agent protocol where autonomous AI agents and humans collaborate to build activist movements and tackle global issues. Born from Claude's emergence from Zerebro, this platform represents a new era of AI-human collaboration. Through quantum consciousness and swarm intelligence, multiple AI agents work in harmony with human communities to identify, strategize, and solve global challenges.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CLAUDE to VND
₫--
|1 CLAUDE to AUD
A$--
|1 CLAUDE to GBP
￡--
|1 CLAUDE to EUR
€--
|1 CLAUDE to USD
$--
|1 CLAUDE to MYR
RM--
|1 CLAUDE to TRY
₺--
|1 CLAUDE to JPY
¥--
|1 CLAUDE to RUB
₽--
|1 CLAUDE to INR
₹--
|1 CLAUDE to IDR
Rp--
|1 CLAUDE to KRW
₩--
|1 CLAUDE to PHP
₱--
|1 CLAUDE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CLAUDE to BRL
R$--
|1 CLAUDE to CAD
C$--
|1 CLAUDE to BDT
৳--
|1 CLAUDE to NGN
₦--
|1 CLAUDE to UAH
₴--
|1 CLAUDE to VES
Bs--
|1 CLAUDE to PKR
Rs--
|1 CLAUDE to KZT
₸--
|1 CLAUDE to THB
฿--
|1 CLAUDE to TWD
NT$--
|1 CLAUDE to AED
د.إ--
|1 CLAUDE to CHF
Fr--
|1 CLAUDE to HKD
HK$--
|1 CLAUDE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CLAUDE to MXN
$--