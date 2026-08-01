Clarity Protocol Price Today

The live Clarity Protocol (FOLD) price today is $ 0, with a 9.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FOLD.

Clarity Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,015, with a circulating supply of 879.99M FOLD. During the last 24 hours, FOLD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00202191, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOLD moved +0.40% in the last hour and -35.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Clarity Protocol (FOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.02K$ 30.02K $ 30.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.11K$ 34.11K $ 34.11K Circulation Supply 879.99M 879.99M 879.99M Total Supply 999,990,368.746725 999,990,368.746725 999,990,368.746725

The current Market Cap of Clarity Protocol is $ 30.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOLD is 879.99M, with a total supply of 999990368.746725. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.11K.