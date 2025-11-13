$CLANS is the utility and governance token at the heart of the Quitcoin Clans ecosystem. It fuels the upcoming Crypto Uniti Games, an on-chain battle arena where strategy, loyalty, and memes collide. Holders can upgrade their clans, unlock special perks, and gain competitive advantages in quests and tournaments. $CLANS also gives players a real voice in shaping the game’s future from new features to reward mechanics. Designed for both seasoned crypto warriors and newcomers, $CLANS turns meme culture into true on-chain power, creating a dynamic, player-driven economy where those who play, build, and hold both Quitcoin ($QC) and $CLANS will lead the next great web3 gaming revolution.