CLANKTARDIO (CLANKTARDIO) Tokenomics

CLANKTARDIO (CLANKTARDIO) Information

Clanktardio is a creator community with some of the best art, memes, and NFTs coming from the clanker world ecosystem, we are the only token to come out with a successful nft project giving our holders over 50x

We plan on releasing more art, memes, and NFTs to help our ecosystem beyond the fees earned from clanker world. We also plan on creating more creators within our community and provide them a bridge to success and networks of others who may need their services.

Official Website:
https://www.clanktardio.fun

Market Cap:
$ 62.95K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 62.95K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
CLANKTARDIO (CLANKTARDIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CLANKTARDIO (CLANKTARDIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CLANKTARDIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CLANKTARDIO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CLANKTARDIO's tokenomics, explore CLANKTARDIO token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.