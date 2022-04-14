CLANKTARDIO (CLANKTARDIO) Tokenomics
Clanktardio is a creator community with some of the best art, memes, and NFTs coming from the clanker world ecosystem, we are the only token to come out with a successful nft project giving our holders over 50x
We plan on releasing more art, memes, and NFTs to help our ecosystem beyond the fees earned from clanker world. We also plan on creating more creators within our community and provide them a bridge to success and networks of others who may need their services.
Understanding the tokenomics of CLANKTARDIO (CLANKTARDIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CLANKTARDIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CLANKTARDIO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
