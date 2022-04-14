Clankster (CLANKSTER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Clankster (CLANKSTER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Clankster (CLANKSTER) Information Clankster is the first Clanker token with monthly airdrops, designed to reward token holders while fostering community growth, innovation, and collaboration. Clankster is designed to empower holders, support innovation, and grow the Clanker ecosystem, creating a sustainable and rewarding experience for the community. Together, the Clanker ecosystem provides everything needed to create, launch, and grow innovative projects, empowering a new wave of decentralized builders and communities. Official Website: https://clankster.xyz

Clankster (CLANKSTER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Clankster (CLANKSTER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 59.12K $ 59.12K $ 59.12K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 59.12K $ 59.12K $ 59.12K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Clankster (CLANKSTER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Clankster (CLANKSTER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLANKSTER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLANKSTER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

