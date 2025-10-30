Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Price Information (USD)

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CLANKERMON traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CLANKERMON's all-time high price is $ 0.00185889, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CLANKERMON has changed by -0.88% over the past hour, -18.84% over 24 hours, and -6.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Clankermon (CLANKERMON) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Clankermon is $ 630.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLANKERMON is 953.52M, with a total supply of 953524831.1459543. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 630.77K.