One-click exposure to the best performing assets in the Clanker ecosystem through a single liquid asset.

Decentralized Token Folios (DTFs) are onchain portfolios that bundle multiple crypto assets into a single token. CLX is an Index DTF deployed by Clanker (Proxy Studio) and curated by Re7 Labs on the Reserve Protocol (reserve.org), which supports two main DTF categories: Yield DTFs and Index DTFs.