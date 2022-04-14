Clancy (CLANCY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Clancy (CLANCY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Clancy (CLANCY) Information $CLANCY is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. It’s created purely for entertainment, with no inherent value, financial promises, or structured development plan. Drawing inspiration from Clancy, a koala celebrated for its resilience in the face of hardship, the project embodies endurance, adaptability, and community engagement. The liquidity pool has been permanently burned, and the token features zero transaction fees, ensuring a transparent and equitable trading process. It offers no investment rewards, staking options, or practical utilities, remaining a lighthearted, community-focused digital asset. Official Website: https://clancythekoala.com/ Buy CLANCY Now!

Clancy (CLANCY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Clancy (CLANCY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.03K $ 17.03K $ 17.03K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.03K $ 17.03K $ 17.03K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Clancy (CLANCY) price

Clancy (CLANCY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Clancy (CLANCY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CLANCY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CLANCY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CLANCY's tokenomics, explore CLANCY token's live price!

CLANCY Price Prediction Want to know where CLANCY might be heading? Our CLANCY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CLANCY token's Price Prediction now!

