Civilization (CIV) Information CIV aims at building the world’s first Dex Fund: transforming the way how staking and investment are done, with 100% auditable code and, eventually, automated multi-strategy selection for maximum yield at minimum risk. Official Website: https://civfund.org/ Buy CIV Now!

Market Cap: $ 493.25K $ 493.25K $ 493.25K Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 291.67M $ 291.67M $ 291.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 507.34K $ 507.34K $ 507.34K All-Time High: $ 0.253367 $ 0.253367 $ 0.253367 All-Time Low: $ 0.00090004 $ 0.00090004 $ 0.00090004 Current Price: $ 0.00169104 $ 0.00169104 $ 0.00169104

Civilization (CIV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Civilization (CIV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CIV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CIV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CIV's tokenomics, explore CIV token's live price!

