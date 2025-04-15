Civic Price (CVC)
The live price of Civic (CVC) today is 0.103258 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 82.40M USD. CVC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Civic Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Civic price change within the day is -0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 802.00M USD
During today, the price change of Civic to USD was $ -0.000953032875215.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Civic to USD was $ +0.0036507072.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Civic to USD was $ -0.0125268888.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Civic to USD was $ -0.0649766127120709.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000953032875215
|-0.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0036507072
|+3.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0125268888
|-12.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0649766127120709
|-38.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Civic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
-0.91%
+23.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Civic is a leading provider of identity management tools for Web3, empowering people to easily and privately manage their identities across chains with an on-chain representation of their reusable identity. The company's flagship product, Civic Pass, is an integrated permissioning tool that helps business customers enable secure access to their on-chain assets. Users may also manage their Web3 identity, presence and reputation with a dashboard. Civic aims to be the most trusted on-chain Web3 identity tool in the world, used by billions every day. Civic was co-founded in 2015 by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith.
