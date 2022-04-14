Civfund Stone (0NE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Civfund Stone (0NE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Civfund Stone (0NE) Information

Stone (#0NE) is Civilization’s ($CIV) utility token. Beyond purchasing the token on the open market, it can be yielded by farmers and stakers via CivFarm.

Current utility includes: • Shared ownership of Civilization's intellectual property • Currency to buy Civilization game credits, once available • Donate to charity, as directed by the community • Trade on CivTrade • Farm on CivFarm • Buy Civilization Utility NFTs • Purchase items from civstore.com • Provide liquidity • Invest in marketing & development

Additional utility can be proposed at any time by anyone in the community and will be approved by DAO consensus. The same process can amend existing utility.

Civilization designed 0NE to be deflationary, demonstrated by the tokenomics-shaping transfer tax and buy-and-burn policies the community has in place.

Official Website:
https://civfund.org/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Civfund Stone (0NE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 96.43K
Total Supply:
$ 977.21T
Circulating Supply:
$ 977.21T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 96.43K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Civfund Stone (0NE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Civfund Stone (0NE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of 0NE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many 0NE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.