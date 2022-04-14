Citadel by Virtuals (CITDEL) Tokenomics

Citadel by Virtuals (CITDEL) Information

Citadel is an AI agent tracks macro indicators—such as monetary policy, market liquidity, and macro trends—alongside expert commentary and market sentiment to provide actionable insights. Citadel analyzes central bank updates, inflation, unemployment data, and other economic indicators to benefit both TradFi and DeFi investors

Holding 200,000 or more $CITDEL tokens unlocks exclusive access to the terminal, where you can interact with Citadel directly at https://www.citadelagent.ai

Official Website:
https://www.citadelagent.ai

Citadel by Virtuals (CITDEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Citadel by Virtuals (CITDEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 27.88K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 27.88K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00330767
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00002517
Current Price:
$ 0
Citadel by Virtuals (CITDEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Citadel by Virtuals (CITDEL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CITDEL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CITDEL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.