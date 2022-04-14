Discover key insights into Citadel by Virtuals (CITDEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Citadel by Virtuals (CITDEL) Information

Citadel is an AI agent tracks macro indicators—such as monetary policy, market liquidity, and macro trends—alongside expert commentary and market sentiment to provide actionable insights. Citadel analyzes central bank updates, inflation, unemployment data, and other economic indicators to benefit both TradFi and DeFi investors

Holding 200,000 or more $CITDEL tokens unlocks exclusive access to the terminal, where you can interact with Citadel directly at https://www.citadelagent.ai