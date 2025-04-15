Citadel by Virtuals Price (CITDEL)
The live price of Citadel by Virtuals (CITDEL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.29K USD. CITDEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Citadel by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Citadel by Virtuals price change within the day is -0.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Citadel by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Citadel by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Citadel by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Citadel by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-63.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Citadel by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.86%
+32.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Citadel is an AI agent tracks macro indicators—such as monetary policy, market liquidity, and macro trends—alongside expert commentary and market sentiment to provide actionable insights. Citadel analyzes central bank updates, inflation, unemployment data, and other economic indicators to benefit both TradFi and DeFi investors Holding 200,000 or more $CITDEL tokens unlocks exclusive access to the terminal, where you can interact with Citadel directly at https://www.citadelagent.ai
