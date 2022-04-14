CitaDAO (KNIGHT) Information

CitaDAO is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform for Real Estate to be tokenized on-chain, built on the Ethereum ecosystem. CitaDAO aims to solve the lack of liquidity, access limitation, and lack of composability in the existing real estate ecosystem by creating interoperability with other DeFi applications/primitives that operate on the Ethereum protocol. Real estate token allows the community to diversify their portfolio on-chain to generate stable yield through real-world assets that have constant liquidity through AMM. We are building a platform that creates easier, borderless, transparent, and scalable access to real estate for the community. By tokenizing and transacting real estate on-chain, we aim to solve the lack of liquidity, access limitation, and lack of composability plaguing the existing real estate universe. With DeFi gaining popularity over the past years, the ecosystem needs alternative sources of yield generation beyond lending protocols and trading fees. Real estate is an asset that has a proven track record of value and real-world income stream that will provide higher and more sustainable yields in the DeFi ecosystem.