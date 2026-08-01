Circuit LLM Price Today

The live Circuit LLM (CIRC) price today is $ 0, with a 2,07% change over the past 24 hours. The current CIRC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CIRC.

Circuit LLM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16 644,84, with a circulating supply of 989,97M CIRC. During the last 24 hours, CIRC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CIRC moved +0,40% in the last hour and -14,62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Circuit LLM (CIRC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16,64K$ 16,64K $ 16,64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16,81K$ 16,81K $ 16,81K Circulation Supply 989,97M 989,97M 989,97M Total Supply 999 973 958,716615 999 973 958,716615 999 973 958,716615

The current Market Cap of Circuit LLM is $ 16,64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CIRC is 989,97M, with a total supply of 999973958.716615. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16,81K.