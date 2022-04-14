Circle USYC (USYC) Tokenomics

Circle USYC (USYC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Circle USYC (USYC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Circle USYC (USYC) Information

USYC: Tokenized Money Market Fund

Hashnote International Short Duration Yield Fund Ltd. invests in short-term U.S. Treasury Bills and performs repo/reverse repo activities as the underlying asset of the USYC token.

USYC earns short-term Fed rate returns. Tokenization enables the fund to deliver rapid transactions, onchain transparency, and seamless composability—while maintaining strong controls across regulatory and credit dimensions.

Official Website:
https://usyc.hashnote.com/

Circle USYC (USYC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Circle USYC (USYC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 411.50M
$ 411.50M$ 411.50M
Total Supply:
$ 375.53M
$ 375.53M$ 375.53M
Circulating Supply:
$ 375.53M
$ 375.53M$ 375.53M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 411.50M
$ 411.50M$ 411.50M
All-Time High:
$ 1.12
$ 1.12$ 1.12
All-Time Low:
$ 1.026
$ 1.026$ 1.026
Current Price:
$ 1.096
$ 1.096$ 1.096

Circle USYC (USYC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Circle USYC (USYC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of USYC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many USYC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand USYC's tokenomics, explore USYC token's live price!

USYC Price Prediction

Want to know where USYC might be heading? Our USYC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.